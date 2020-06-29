Superman Actor Dean Cain Says He’s Eager To See Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Scores of DC diehards the world over are dying to see the Snyder Cut of Justice League and it won’t be long before they get their wish, with the movie set to air on HBO Max next year. But it isn’t just the fans who are eagerly awaiting its arrival on the streaming service.

Former Superman Dean Cain has added his name to the list of stars who are fully behind the project. Responding to a fan question on Twitter, the Lois & Clark actor revealed that he would “love” to see Snyder’s Justice League and he even chimed in on how Henry Cavill has fared in the red cape and spandex. Cain thinks the Witcher star has done a “great job” as the Man of Steel, but he admitted that Snyder’s take on Superman is a shade too dark for his taste.

I think Henry did a great job. I think the Snyder version of Superman was a darker version than I enjoy— but I’d love to see the Snyder cut. — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) June 29, 2020

It hardly comes as a shock that Cain prefers the lighter, more wholesome interpretations of the Kryptonian superhero. The version he played on TV for four years was very much a family-friendly take on the DC Comics icon, in line with what’s considered the classic incarnation. Snyder put his own grittier stamp on the character, but when he departed Justice League following a family tragedy, his successor in the directorial hot seat, Joss Whedon, brought a lighter tone to Supes. It’s going to be interesting to see whether Cavill’s Last Son of Krypton retains this darkness throughout Snyder’s Justice League.

Cain played Kal-El for the final time in 1997 but has since dabbled in DC projects, including Arrowverse series Supergirl, in which he had a recurring role as Jeremiah Danvers in seasons 1 and 2. Looks like his invitation for the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover got lost in the mail, though.