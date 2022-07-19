Surprise ‘Thor 4’ star still has no clue about their Marvel future

Warning: This article contains massive spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor: Love and Thunder had a lot to offer to fans both with the characters that appeared in the film including the MCUs latest villain Gorr the God Butcher, and returning heroes Thor, Jane Foster, and Valkyrie.

Following the conclusion of the film, exciting things to come next were teased as a new character appeared for the very first time with sinister intentions for Thor. Here is your spoiler warning, there are big spoilers coming following this point.

In the mid-credits scene of Thor: Love and Thunder fans got their first glimpse of Brett Goldstein as Hercules. During this short sequence, Zeus vows to take vengeance on Thor for attacking him during the film and will send his son after the God of Thunder to do so.

Speaking with Variety, Goldstein was asked about this cameo appearance and what could come next, but the star claims to be in the dark.

“I truly, honestly — this isn’t me lying or being coy — I know nothing. All I know is what I did that day and that’s it. That could be it. It was a fun three seconds.”

Despite Goldstein claiming to be unaware, it seems very likely that Hercules will have a greater role in an upcoming MCU film. The actor explained that he kept his appearance in the film quiet right up until the launch, not even telling his parents that he appears in the film.

Goldstein told a hilarious story about how he sent his parents out to see the film and received a running commentary in return.

“I didn’t tell anyone because Marvel put a chip in my neck that said ‘If you talk about this you’re dead… my mom and dad, I sent them a text and said ‘I’ve just seen ‘Thor’… I knew it’s not the kind of film they’d see. I said, ‘You should go see it. It’s funny… my mom is texting me all the way through the film giving me a running commentary… I’m like, ‘Just watch the film!’ It gets to the end bit, where it shows Russell Crowe… My mom texts me ‘Russell Crowe’s in it again, he’s very funny.’ I go, ‘Fucking look up at the screen!’”

When we will see Hercules again isn’t clear right now, but perhaps we could get news of a future Thor installment when Marvel presents at Comic-Con this weekend.

If you haven’t yet seen Thor: Love and Thunder the movie is available in theaters right now.