A Surprising Film Has Dethroned Project Power As Netflix’s #1 Movie

Netflix’s Project Power has been riding high at the top of the streaming service’s most-watched movies list since its debut earlier this month, but it’s just been dethroned by an unlikely contender. According to the latest data from FlixPatrol, Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s high-octane superhero fest is no longer the number one film on the platform when it comes to the global charts. Instead, that honor currently goes to another Netflix original, The Sleepover.

Directed by Trish Sie, The Sleepover is an action-comedy in the vein of Spy Kids. The movie stars Malin Akerman and Ken Marino as a couple of parents whose action-packed double lives are exposed when they’re suddenly kidnapped. It’s down to their kids – played by Sadie Stanley and Maxwell Simkins – and two of their friends to save the day while navigating the murky world of master thievery and espionage they’ve been thrust into.

Reviews for the pic haven’t exactly been earth-shattering, although its 68% average on Rotten Tomatoes sees it qualify for a fresh rating. The critical consensus is that The Sleepover is capable of providing light entertainment for the whole family, without being spectacular or inventive.

Netflix Reveals First Look Images For Jamie Foxx Superhero Movie Project Power 1 of 9

It’s surprising to see it knock Project Power off the top of the chart, given that it launched to much less fanfare, but it’s good news for Netflix that its original offerings are attracting the most views on its service. Whether either of them have staying power remains to be seen, though with lockdown restrictions still in place in some territories, they’re likely to continue benefiting from the rise in screentime at many households.

Like The Sleepover, Project Power‘s reviews were somewhat lukewarm as well, but that hasn’t stopped sequel rumors from circulating. Viewership is king for Netflix, so if both films continue to ride high on the charts, there’s always a possibility that they could become franchises.