SwedenGate has everyone rethinking ‘Midsommar’

The recent #SwedenGate unraveling on Twitter has led to people rethinking so much of what they know about the Nordic nation, and most importantly, the psychological thriller masterpiece Midsommar.

#SwedenGate began after a simple demographic and sociology map was released which explained how different nations attend to their guests. Sweden, apparently, tends not to feed guests when they get visitors. This has now extended to people rethinking what they thought they knew about Midsommar.

A fan theory on Reddit has said the #SwedenGate explains exactly why Dani’s group were destined to be murdered by their seemingly gracious, Wicker Man style hosts. The theorist posits that this important distinction in how the guests were treated gives huge credence to the idea of their descent into doom.

It’s incredibly smart, builds on a recent viral trend, and also will undoubtedly change how you see the already highly effective and confronting thriller from new horror aficionado Ari Aster.

There’s already so many incredible theories and ways to change how you view Midsommar, but perhaps this reangle of the film is what film theorists will remember a hundred years from now. Some people could barely watch the end of Midsommar, but really it’s a film about a girlboss winning.

Aster will continue his streak of deeply unsettling horror projects, with the upcoming Disappointment Blvd. set to release at some point this year. Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Parker Posey, be prepared for when your pretentious film buff friend drags you along to the cinema. Or maybe you are the pretentious film buff friend.