SYFY Hosting A 24-Hour Jason Voorhees Marathon On Friday The 13th

It doesn’t happen very often, but when it does, people tend to take notice. Friday the 13th has once again graced us with its presence, and for some, it’s a very superstitious holiday. This year will be a pretty wild occasion, too, especially for horror fans, as SYFY has decided to air a 24-hour marathon of the Friday the 13th films to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the original movie’s release.

Starting at the stroke of midnight and continuing on for the entirety of the day, the network will unleash Crystal Lake’s most notorious killer on audiences with back to back presentations of the films. The Friday the 13th marathon will feature eight of the franchise’s movies, including the original Friday the 13th, Friday the 13th Part 2, Friday the 13th Part III, Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning, Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, Friday the 13th Part VI Jason Lives and Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan. Unfortunately, Jason Goes to Hell, Jason X and Freddy Vs. Jason will not be part of the slasher-fest.

But things really start to kick off around 6 pm when SYFY transforms into Camp Crystal Lake’s Public Access Channel. Lucky viewers will get to experience quirky in-world commercials, counselor recruitment videos and fun PSAs for every Friday the 13th fan to enjoy. SYFY WIRE’s Juan Cadavid, Matt Romano and Whitney Moore will also be around to break down their favorite moments from the franchise.

Of course, it’s still a shame that Jason doesn’t look to have any new big screen outings in the near future, given the messy court case he’s currently tangled up in, but at least fans can enjoy all of his previous mayhem during SYFY’s 24-hour marathon on Friday the 13th.