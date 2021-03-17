Syfy Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day With Leprechaun Marathon

Syfy is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day the old-fashioned way this March 17th with a marathon of horror franchise Leprechaun. It’s a network tradition to air a chunk of the cult favorite movie series every St. Patrick’s Day and 2021 is no different. In contrast to last year’s lacklustre selection, though, this year’s marathon features all the classic entries in the saga, including the Jennifer Anniston-starring original.

The Leprechaun marathon has already begun, but you can still catch the rest of the first film on the docket, as well as everything that comes after. Syfy is playing the movies in reverse chronological order, going from the sixth entry in the franchise – 2003’s Back 2 Tha Hood – and building up to the 1993 original, starring a pre-Friends Anniston.

Here’s the full schedule:

8:54am EST: Leprechaun: Back 2 Tha Hood

10:55am EST: Leprechaun in the Hood

12:57pm EST: Leprechaun 4

2:59pm EST: Leprechaun 3

5:00pm EST: Leprechaun 2

7:00pm EST: Leprechaun

As you can see, the marathon will be paused at 9pm EST before picking up again at 10:55pm EST for another go-around of the first movie. An additional airing of the second film, Leprechaun 2, then follows at 12:59am EST.

In case you’re not aware, the Leprechaun movies center around a malevolent Irish creature whose magical gold is invariably stolen by the characters of each outing, leading him to reclaim it at any cost. The first one is set in North Dakota, the second in Los Angeles and the third in Las Vegas. The franchise’s tongue-in-cheek tone was then taken to another level in Leprechaun 4, which moves the action into space, while the next two head to Compton, California.

There were two further movies made in the last decade as well, 2014’s Leprechaun: Origins and 2018’s Leprechaun Returns, but these aren’t as well received by fans, with actor Warwick Davis (Harry Potter, Star Wars) not returning to play the villain. Another film likely can’t be far away, though.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day, Leprechaun fans!