Horror movie marathons have arrived a month early this year. A short notice announcement by SYFY yesterday confirmed that the channel will be airing the entirety of Don Mancini’s saga throughout Labor Day, beginning with Curse of Chucky. Sadly, unless you’re an early riser, you’ll have already missed out on the line-up’s first few showings, though there’s still ample slasher content still to come throughout the public holiday.

See below for the full schedule (all times are in EST).

1:55am – Curse of Chucky

4am – Cult of Chucky

6am – Seed of Chucky

8am – Cult of Chucky

10am – Curse of Chucky

12pm – Seed of Chucky

2pm – Bride of Chucky

4pm – Child’s Play 3

6pm – Child’s Play 2

8pm – Child’s Play

10pm – Child’s Play 2

12am – Child’s Play 3

2am – Bride of Chucky

SYFY Is Holding An All-Day Chucky Movie Marathon For Labor Day 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

For those wondering why horror cinema’s iconic killer doll has been chosen to take over SYFY for the next 20 or so hours, it’s in celebration of the upcoming Chucky TV series. Unlike 2019’s cinematic reboot, which marked the introduction of a completely different origin story for the character, this will serve as a direct sequel to 2017’s Cult and is being handled by none other than Mancini himself.

To ensure the highest degree of authenticity, Chucky’s original voice actor, Brad Dourif, will reprise the role, taking it back from Mark Hamill who, credit where it’s due, did a fantastic job in 2019’s standalone entry.

Chucky debuts on SYFY and USA Network next month, October 12th.