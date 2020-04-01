All-Day Sharknado Marathon Coming To Syfy This Weekend

If ever there was a cult horror franchise to ramp up the escapism at the expense of reality, it’s Sharknado.

The six-part saga initially whipped up a storm back in 2013 with a premise so bizarre – so bat-shit insane – that it demanded attention: Sharknado is a “made-for-television sci-fi disaster film about a waterspout that lifts sharks out of the ocean and deposits them in Los Angeles.”

With each new installment, things got progressively more insane, as Sharknado‘s writing team tossed in time travel, dinosaurs, and chainsaw-wielding heroes, culminating in the launch of Sharknado 6, the final entry in this most bizarre of franchises.

And this weekend, you’ll be able to revisit Sharknado from the very beginning. Because whether you’re a series newcomer or a life-long apologist fan, Syfy has announced an all-day movie marathon. It kicks off at precisely 8am EST on Sunday, April 5th, and the full schedule is as follows:

8am – Sharknado

10am – Sharknado 2

12pm – Sharknado 3

2pm – Sharknado 4

4pm – Sharknado 5

6pm – Sharknado 6

8pm – Sharknado

10pm – Sharknado 2

So whatever plans you had for this weekend (you know, as much as anyone can really plan during this Coronavirus lockdown), push them onto the back-burner, for Syfy is about to become the go-to destination for all things Sharknado.

It’s the franchise where Ian Ziering (Fin Shephard), Tara Reid (April Wexler) and Cassie Scerbo (Nova) come up against a whirlwind of flesh-munching mayhem. Things start off small, with Fin and Co. battling a light storm, but by Sharknado 5, the story expands onto a global scale, with shark-laden twisters popping up left, right, and center. You truly have to see it with your own eyes.

Sharknado takes over Syfy this Sunday, April 5th, for an all-day bonanza of airborne sharks and chainsaw-wielding heroes. Don’t miss it.