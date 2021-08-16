Sylvester Stallone Celebrates Six Decades Straight Starring In Number One Films

Sylvester Stallone, who plays King Shark in this month’s The Suicide Squad, celebrated his sixth consecutive decade starring in a number one film in an Instagram post on Friday after Deadline reported the news.



“Thank you for making me feel like I’m on top of the world,” Stallone wrote on Instagram. “It’s been a great career thanks to all of you! Keep punching, sly. Thank you @jamesgunn.”

At 75 years of age, Stallone is best known for his early career starring roles in Rocky and Rambo: First Blood. He has appeared in 46 films in the last six decades, with 20 of those making it to the number one spot at the box office. Other notable films in Stallone’s portfolio include Cliffhanger, Judge Dredd, Driven, The Expendables, Spy Kids and Creed.



The Suicide Squad opened in theaters and on HBO Max on Aug. 6 and is directed by James Gunn, the man behind both Guardians of the Galaxy movies. The film received a mostly positive reception from critics and audience alike. Stallone’s character, King Shark, is also referred to as Nanue throughout the film. He is a humanoid shark and the son of the Shark God.



Stallone’s next big film in the works is the fourth installment in the successful Expendables franchise. Details on the film have been scarce for the last year or so, and there is still no word on a proper release date. But Stallone teased the upcoming sequel in an Instagram post two weeks ago, showing off a newly designed ring for his character, Barney Ross.