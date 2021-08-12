Sylvester Stallone Has The #1 Movie On Streaming Right Now

In the U.S., Sylvester Stallone has the most popular movie on streaming right now. Yes, it’s The Suicide Squad, DC’s latest superhero blockbuster.

It’s possible to watch the film from beginning to end and not even realize the Rocky legend is even in it, though. Stallone provides the voice of breakout character King Shark, the loveable yet people-eating fish-man.

Following its debut a week ago, The Suicide Squad is now reigning supreme on HBO Max in the United States, FlixPatrol reports. Its theatrical performance might not be up to standard, but clearly streaming users are lapping it up. It’s currently just ahead of another recent Warner Bros. release, Space Jam: A New Legacy. 2016’s Suicide Squad sits in fourth place, behind classic comedy The Hangover.

Stallone ended up as a part in the film when he was contacted by old buddy James Gunn, who previously cast him as Stakar in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The director pitched him the wild character and the Hollywood icon agreed to voice him, with Steve Agee providing the physical performance on set. This means Stallone is now one of the fairly small pool of actors to be part of both the MCU and the DCEU.

King Shark’s teammates on Task Force X include Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), Ratcatcher II (Daniella Melchior), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian) and Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman). Though he doesn’t appear on screen, Stallone gives one of the most memorable turns in the standalone sequel, doing a great job of nailing King Shark’s childlike personality.

It’s unclear if there’s more from Nanaue in the future of the DCEU, but fans would no doubt love it. Maybe Sylvester Stallone could lend his vocals to a King Shark cameo in Cena’s upcoming Peacemaker TV series? For now, you can stream The Suicide Squad on HBO Max until it leaves the platform on Sept. 6.