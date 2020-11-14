Sylvester Stallone Joins The Suicide Squad In Mystery Role

By the time The Suicide Squad arrives in cinemas next summer, fifteen years will have passed since James Gunn helmed a film that didn’t feature superheroes in some fashion.

Indeed, after bringing us R-rated black comedy Super in 2010, he became involved with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and delivered the first two movies in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, and will also be putting together the threequel once his brief detour into the DCEU has concluded.

But it seems there may be a bit more crossover between the two franchises than we first thought. If you’ll recall, none other than Sylvester Stallone showed up in Guardians Vol. 2 in the role of Stakar Ogord, and he must’ve enjoyed his time working with Gunn as the actor has now revealed that he’ll be appearing in The Suicide Squad as well.

James Gunn's Misfits Assemble In New The Suicide Squad Photos 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood legend told his fans that he’s currently doing some work on the aforementioned DCEU pic, but wouldn’t say which part he’s playing or in what capacity he’ll be involved in. Presumably, whatever his role is, it won’t be a large one, but it’ll be nice to see him show up regardless and who knows, maybe his involvement in The Suicide Squad is laying the groundwork for more to come from the actor in the franchise?

In any case, it’ll likely be a while yet before we learn more about what James Gunn has planned for Sylvester Stallone in the pic, but if one thing’s for certain, it’s that so far, at least, The Suicide Squad is looking to be one of the DCEU’s most exciting upcoming releases and we can’t wait for it to arrive on August 6th, 2021.