Sylvester Stallone suits up in ‘Samaritan’ trailer

What Twilight did for vampires, the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to have done for superheroes. Indeed, capes and tights seem to be the dominant species in the entertainment sphere, much to the joy of some and the chagrin of others, as is the case with most trends.

But with widespread popularity comes the opportunity to play around with a genre that audiences are now invested in, which has granted us the likes of The Boys and Invincible; two shows that are among the brightest spots in the genre today. And now, it’s Sylvester Stallone’s turn to take a crack at superhero subversion in his upcoming film Samaritan, which now sports a dark, punchy trailer that’s sure to water mouths all over.

Stallone stars as the titular Samaritan, a former superhero thought to have been killed in action decades ago, but is in fact still very much alive, albeit down and out on the superheroing job. After a young boy, Sam, manages to uncover the truth about Samaritan, who happens to live on the same street as him, thugs begin to come for Samaritan’s head, plunging them both into an intense conflict.

Starring alongside Stallone is Javon Walton (Euphoria, The Umbrella Academy), who portrays Sam. Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco, and Moises Arias also star.

It’s been a long time coming for the film, having been delayed three times since its original projected release date of November 20, 2020. But now, the long-awaited Stallone caper will finally see the light of day on August 26, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.