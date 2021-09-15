Sylvester Stallone’s New Rocky-Inspired Project Out Now

Sylvester Stallone is a very busy man nowadays. Aside from reprising his role as Barney Ross in the fourth installment of The Expendables and editing the director’s cut of Rocky IV, the 75-year-old recently released a Rocky-inspired video game entitled, Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions. This initial game is the second collaboration with MGM Studios, followed by Creed: Rise to Glory, which was released back in 2018.

The arcade boxing game that is set within both Rocky and Creed franchises has three goals in mind according to its site it includes “training, fighting, and winning.” The game also allows each player to have their own storylines. The initial narrative will be provided in a visual format. During that portion of the game, the individuals’ control features will be disabled. The only thing gamers will be allowed to do is browse through the texts. One nostalgic attribute to the boxing game is Stallone’s appearance throughout the entire course of the game in his fedora hat.

This isn’t the only game that involved Stallone’s beloved Rocky Balboa character. Following the success of the first three Rocky films ColecoVision’s Rocky Super Action Boxing was released in 1983. Other game releases including Rocky, and Rocky: Legends came out in later years.

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions’ starting price is $39.99 and is compatible with platforms that support VR headsets, previous-gen consoles, Switch, and PC.