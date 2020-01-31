Sony Reportedly Developing Spider-Woman Origin Movie, But With A Twist

Spider-Man sits in the middle of a complex web (sorry) of agreements between Sony and Disney. But though their ties with the MCU are getting closer, Sony remains determined to stake out their own superhero territory.

They have multiple films in development in their Spider-verse franchise (officially coined the Sony Universe of Marvel Characters), with Jared Leto stepping into Morbius’ vampiric shoes this summer. Now, however, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who said Tom Holland is in talks for a Venom 2 cameo and a live-action Bambi movie is in the works, both of which have since been confirmed – that they’re also developing a Spider-Woman movie, and it’ll have an interesting twist to it.

Sony’s Spider-Woman is Jessica Drew, who debuted in 1977 and has been a recurring face in the Marvel Universe ever since. In the comics, she was born with powers after her mother was struck with spider-radiation while pregnant with her. Drew’s power set includes the usual superhuman agility and strength, but more unique are her complete immunity to radiation, resistance to poison, and the ability to produce mind-altering pheromones and powerful electric shocks from her hands.

Sony are putting their own spin on her story, though. The synopsis we’ve been given by our sources says that Jessica Drew is a young girl in the 1960s or 70s suffering from radiation sickness. Desperate to save her, her father injects her with an untested serum made from irradiated spider blood. She’s then sealed in a ‘genetic accelerator’ that ages her very slowly. Decades pass until Drew awakes in the present day with strange powers and must discover her place in this new and confusing world. So, kind of a Captain America fish-out-of-water sort of deal.

It’s early days for Spider-Woman yet and the film doesn’t have a director attached. We do know that Sony are on the hunt for a lead, though. They’re searching for an actress between 25 and 35 for the role, with Emma Roberts and Shailene Woodley reportedly under consideration. Here’s hoping this project soon finds its way in front of the cameras, because I’ve always felt that Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman needs more exposure.