Taika Waititi Reveals Who The Real Star Of Thor: Love And Thunder Is

Thor: Love and Thunder will make a big change to the franchise as Natalie Portman is due to return as Jane Foster, but this time Thor’s ex will be Thor herself. As announced at Comic-Con by having the actress walk on stage wielding a replica Mjolnir, Jane will be worthy of holding the hammer in the 2021 movie and become a Goddess of Thunder.

This is easily the most-discussed element of the film, then, but do Jane’s new powers mean that this is Portman’s movie? Definitely not, according to writer/director Taika Waititi. When speaking to MTV News, the Thor: Ragnarok helmsman was asked to clarify who LaT‘‘s main star is and Waititi left no doubt that it’s Chris Hemsworth.

“It’s Chris [Hemsworth]. It’s a Thor film. He is Thor, it’s a Thor film. She’s in it.”

You can watch the full interview below, in which Waititi plays coy when asked about his involvement in DC’s The Suicide Squad and how Justin Hammer could end up in Love and Thunder.

Of course, also starring alongside Hemsworth and Portman is Tessa Thompson. Following on from Thor handing her the throne of New Asgard in Avengers: Endgame, Valkyrie will be looking for her queen in the film, making her one of the MCU’s first openly LGBT heroes. Waititi is also expected to reprise his fan favorite role as Korg the Kronan.

As the director says in the video above though, he’s still working on the script and Marvel hasn’t told us much else about Love and Thunder at present. He’s got a while to perfect the screenplay, too, as the movie heads into production this coming March in Hemsworth’s native Australia. As such, you can expect to learn more in the new year.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to blast into theaters on November 4th, 2021.