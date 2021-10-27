Taika Waititi Is Reportedly Coming Back For The Mandalorian Season 3

Taika Waititi has been on quite the hot streak over the past few years. The New Zealand filmmaker and actor directed Thor: Ragnarok, released in 2017 and Jojo Rabbit, released in 2019.

The latter won him an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. Fans of the Disney+ show The Mandalorian, however, know him as IG-11, the android with a hilariously stiff demeanor and overly logical presence.

Waititi pulled double duty on that show, also directing the season 1 finale. IG-11 was a fan favorite, and now there are reports that Waititi is coming back to the show.

Official Star Wars Day Poster Completely Snubs The Mandalorian 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Even though IG-11 sacrificed themselves in a heroic and heart-wrenching fashion at the end of season 1, this is Disney and the company loves to bring back dead characters. IG-11 is a bounty hunter robot that was programmed to murder the child Grogu in the first season. The android was eliminated by Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian and then reprogrammed to be a nanny of sorts.

Besides all that, the robot just looked really impressive and gave the show a real old-school Star Wars feel. It’ll be interesting to see where they take the character, considering IG-11 has already had a fairly big character arc.

Waititi is well entrenched in the Star Wars universe, and he recently signed on to direct his own movie. Not much is known about the new movie, but Waititi recently said he was really excited to get started.

“It’s still in the ‘EXT. SPACE’ stage,” Waititi said. “But we’ve got a story. I’m really excited by it because it feels very me.”

He also mentioned that he enjoyed making audiences feel emotions.

“I tend to go down that little sincerity alleyway in my films. I like to fool the viewer into thinking ‘ha it’s this’ and then them going, ‘Damn it, you made me feel something!’” he said.

The Mandalorian season 3 is currently filming.