Taika Waititi open to more ‘Thor’ movies, but fans don’t want him anymore

Prior to the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, fans were excited beyond belief for Taika Waititi’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is fair enough when the consensus offers that Ragnarok comfortably ranks as one of the franchise’s best-ever entries.

Unfortunately, it would be an understatement to say that the God of Thunder’s lightning did not manage to strike twice. Not only does the Odinson’s fourth solo adventure wind up as one of the lowest-rated MCU installments on Rotten Tomatoes, but it also landed one of the superhero saga’s weakest CinemaScores, leading the fandom to question whether or not Waititi had officially jumped the shark.

During a recent appearance on BBC Radio 1 to promote the Disney Plus debut of the MCU’s 29th installment, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker joked that he’s already cooking up plenty of ideas for a fifth chapter, throwing out such titles as Thive: What a Classic Thor Adventure, Thor 5: Still Alive, and other typically zany suggestions.

Sure enough, it didn’t take long for the internet to question whether or not Waititi should even be allowed back for the next Asgardian epic, even though he’s formed an incredibly close and strong bond with leading man Chris Hemsworth.

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) – IMDb – https://t.co/ucgXtrHLaI

As expected, not exactly a good movie. More comedy adventure than anything else. Funny how The Boys just mocked this more than I could anticipate. Taika Waititi tries to be James Gunn so bad, but fails. 6/10 — Jerry Kurunen (@JKurunen) September 9, 2022

Taika Waititi is just the worst. I hope he never directs another super hero movie ever again 'cause damn, this is hard to get through. So glad Disney fired him from Thor 5.#ThorLoveAndThunder — {the storm that is approaching} (@Spawn0fSparda) September 8, 2022

Huh I thought Taika Waititi was off Thor 5. Lol https://t.co/5TfPrjWwKz — StaticPath (@RonW57) September 8, 2022

Taika Waititi begging Kevin to make him direct Thor 5 and that new Star Wars movie after what a disaster #ThorLoveAndThunder became! pic.twitter.com/111SPK08B9 — Smiley🧜‍♂️ (@UnproblematicMr) September 8, 2022

Taika Waititi really wrote a god awful thor movie. I can’t get over it. — Bidetranada (@RexxLifeAri) September 9, 2022

Taika Waititi is obsessed with chaining Thor up, not sure what more anyone wants from him. — Lenny Burnham – abolish ICE, abolish the police (@lennyburnham) September 9, 2022

The reason the Thor Love & Thunder CGI head was so bad was that Taika Waititi didn't want to interrupt his 3some with Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson. The reason it still looks bad is because he didn't want to interrupt his 3some with Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson. pic.twitter.com/TTCjr0sRA2 — Old Mate (@usernameoldmate) September 9, 2022

Been rewatching the MCU with my kids (their first time) and I gotta say I definitely prefer the Thor of the first movies over of the Taika Waititi Thor. The buffoonery is just too much. — h00ded0ne (@h00ded0ne) September 9, 2022

Love and Thunder ended by telling us “Thor Will Return”, and while that’s virtually guaranteed to involve Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, don’t rule out the former heir to the throne of Asgard extending his streak as Marvel Studios’ favorite subject for solo flicks, even if there’s a growing sentiment that a fresh pair of eyes may be needed behind the camera.