Since Avengers: Infinity War essentially picks up the God of Thunder’s narrative moments after Ragnarok comes to a close, it could be said that the movie shares more of a continuity with the Taika Waititi-led Thor movies than any other MCU flick before it. Interestingly enough, the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder is also taking place immediately after Avengers: Endgame, which is why, so far as Chris Hemsworth’s titular character is concerned, not a day has passed in his life without us fans knowing about it.

Waititi has recently revealed that one element about Thor in those films that he disliked was his treatment by the other Avengers when he made his chill-inducing return to Wakanda. The moment has gone down in history as one of the most iconic sequences in cinema, with Thor literally breaking up the sky in his wake to tip the scales in favor of his fellow Avengers and bring death and ruin to the Mad Titan’s armies.

But haven’t you ever found it odd that most of his teammates seem to be completely fine with Thor suddenly coming back after last seeing him in Avengers: Age of Ultron? According to what Waititi recently told ComicBook, that’s apparently the scene that throws him off the most.

“Infinity War, you’d been away for a while,” he says to Hemsworth. “Then you land back on Earth in Wakanda, and no one says hello? This is odd. Yes, they were in the middle of a battle, I get that, but everyone was just like, ‘There he is.'”

There’s frankly no way of telling what goes on inside the filmmaker’s head. Because with all the changes made to Thor in those two movies — including him getting his eye back, growing obese, and even getting Mjolnir from an alternate past — you’d think he would have a gripe with a development more serious than the courtesy of the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Well, I guess that’s Taika Waititi for you.