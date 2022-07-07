Taika Waititi reveals how he managed to convince Natalie Portman to return for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

On paper, it shouldn’t be all that difficult to convince someone to work with a director as charismatic as Taika Waititi, whose groundbreaking comedic stylings know no fear. But, when that someone is Natalie Portman, whose character was done fairly dirty in Thor: The Dark World, requesting her back for Thor: Love and Thunder could come with its fair share of reasonable struggles.

At least, that would have been the case had the director for the upcoming film been someone other than Waititi, who is known to be one of the biggest challengers to the status quo in Hollywood. With the assurance that Jane Foster would be done her due justice this time around, Portman was all too happy to board the MCU once again.

In an interview with IndieWire, Waititi remarked how explaining Jane Foster’s revitalized arc was all it took for Portman to say yes.

Oh, it was easy. I just went to her house and said, “You should come back to this, because I have always wanted to work with you, it will be wonderful fun and better than last time, when you were sidelined as Thor’s girlfriend who was a scientist in the desert. You can do lots more things including be a superhero and take Thor’s hammer. It’ll be a fun reunion of those characters after eight years.” Also, the idea of getting to smash stuff — especially as a parent — is very fun.

Apparently, she was further enticed by the opportunity of doing something her kids would find awesome.

It was the same way with Cate Blanchett [in Ragnarok]. She was very into doing something that would make her kids think she’s cool. I would also do stuff for that reason.

You can catch Portman’s electric return as Jane Foster when Thor: Love and Thunder releases in theaters on July 8.