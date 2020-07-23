Taika Waititi Says Thor: Love And Thunder Will Be Very Romantic

Thor: Ragnarok was such a hit with Marvel fans as it was just brilliant, crazy fun. With writer/director Taika Waititi back to helm the next cinematic outing for Chris Hemsworth’s Asgardian Avenger, we can no doubt expect a lot more action comedy hi-jinks in Thor: Love and Thunder. This time around, though, we should expect a lot more romance, too, according to the filmmaker himself.

In an interview with the BBC, the New Zealand director revealed that he’s feeling positive about his next MCU project, as he’s just done another pass on the script this week. He promises that it’ll be “so insane,” but at the same time “very romantic,” as Waititi is looking to dive outside his comfort zone.

“I think it’s going to be really good. We’ve finished, we’ve been writing the script off and on for over a year and I’m just, actually this week, doing another pass on it. It is so insane and it’s also very romantic. I’m into romances now. I just want to make a romance. I just want to make something that I’ve never done or never cared for. I would like to attack something like that.”

Waititi’s always been a great comedian, but he’s clearly stretching himself into more dramatic material of late. And that’s definitely working out for him, as 2019’s wartime satire Jojo Rabbit earned him his first Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. Ragnarok already had a lot of heart, of course, thanks to the sad loss of Odin, Loki’s redemption and more, but it seems there will be even more drama to balance out the laughs in LAT.

Not that it’s a huge shock that there will be romance involved, of course, as it’s kind of in the title. When the movie was announced at last year’s Comic-Con, we learned that Natalie Portman was returning as Jane Foster, so presumably she’ll rekindle her relationship with Thor. Likewise, Valkyrie is going to be searching for a queen now that she’s king of New Asgard.

Thor: Love and Thunder is due to hit theaters on February 11th, 2022, and it might just turn out to be the perfect Valentine’s Day movie.