Taika Waititi can be a famously blunt figure, and now his humor has provoked ire on Twitter.

Yesterday evening the Thor: Love and Thunder and Jojo Rabbit helmer and performer shared a tweet from podcaster Rex Chapman highlighting a movie theater in Mayfield, Ky., where a tornado destroyed the screen. The exterior of the building and surrounding area, which a tornado has battered, was visible, and it reminded Waititi of a concept.

Breaking the 4th wall. https://t.co/Vq03spNq8T — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) December 15, 2021

The reaction in replies has ranged from self-assurances the intent was not to be callous and reminded the entertainer that numerous people died due to the incident and many are without power during winter. A number of people – including Waititi with a subsequent re-tweet – have amplified original photographer Shawn Triplett’s account and efforts to raise money for relief, while others have seemed shocked he even commented on the issue so flippantly to begin with.

Sir this is a certified bruh moment pic.twitter.com/3oVzxO5Zqv — Lylla (@LadyLyllaOtter) December 15, 2021

This photo was taken by @thedudeknows it seems. And he’s trying to raise money to buy toys for kids who lost everything in the tornado. — Wonsuk Chin (진원석) (@wonsuk) December 15, 2021

A simple “Taika wtf” summed up the sentiment nicely.

Taika wtf — Mikey FYC (@MichealJ0hn) December 15, 2021

While Waititi’s intention was in all likelihood to comment on a cinematic concept, some observations are best left off social media, particularly in the direct aftermath of tragedy.

Tweets in the wake of disasters can lead to repercussions. For example, actor Gilbert Gottfried was lost his job as the voice of Aflac Inc.’s duck mascot in insurance commercials after cracking jokes in the wake of Japan’s 2011 tsunami and earthquake, so Waititi should exercise some caution here.

You can provide relief for the Kentucky disaster and survivors at kentucky.gov.