Take A Look At The Home Sweet Home Alone Cast

Disney Plus brought announcements for upcoming series, films, and projects alongside premieres on the streaming platform to celebrate Disney Plus Day. One of those premieres was Home Sweet Home Alone, the re-imagined Christmas film inspired by Macaulay Culkin’s Home Alone.

Home Alone was a significant success, and fans hope to get the same feeling when watching Disney’s Home Sweet Home Alone. The movie has been on the platform for several hours, and several fans have already added it to their watch lists this weekend.

The synopsis for the film is as follows:

“Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers…and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out. Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home.”

So who plays Max Mercer and the trespassers he’s up against? Here’s a look at the stellar cast.

Archie Yates

Yates plays Max Mercer in Home Sweet Home Alone, and his acting credits also include Jojo Rabbit and upcoming projects Amphibia and Wolfboy and The Everything Factory. Mercer will protect his family’s haven in any way possible. Of course, there will be hilarity and hijinks and Christmas cheer all mixed into one and all centring around Mercer’s spirit and capacity to guard what’s belongs to those he loves.

Aisling Bea

Aisling Bea plays Carol Mercer, Max’s mother hell-bent on getting back home to her son. Of course, things are never that simple. As the family works to arrange their trip back home, Mercer will undoubtedly be a worried mess, especially after she finds out what is going on back at home. Bea has a slew of acting credits in projects such as Dead Boss and Trivia and voice acting in film and video games and writing credits.

Ellie Kemper

Ellie Kemper plays Pam, one of the two robbers who find out about the Mercer home being empty during the holiday season. So when she encounters Mercer, she’ll find hiccups in her plan. How will Pam put her plan into action? What ammo will she have to use against the boy left home alone, and will she successfully achieve her goal alongside Jeff — her partner in crime? Kemper has been in films like Bridesmaids and 21 Jump Street, as well as having voice credits in The Secret Life Of Pets and The Lego Batman Movie.

Rob Delaney

Rob Delaney plays Jeff in Home Sweet Home Alone and the second half of the pair planning on robbing the Mercer home. If this film is anything like Home Alone, and all signs point to it being very similar, Jeff will be in for a heck of a fight against Mercer. His role will be a major one, and he’ll likely come face to face with some painful repercussions of messing with the wrong kid. Delaney has been seen in Deadpool 2, Hobbs & Shaw, and Wrath of Man.

Kenan Thompson

Kenan Thompson takes on the role of Gavin Washington, a real estate agent in the area. Washington’s role may not be an extremely prominent one, but Thompson steals the scene no matter what he does. We’re excited to see what he brings to the film. Thompson is well known for his roles in Kenan & Kel, All That, and Saturday Night Live.

Devin Ratray

If Devin Ratray looks and sounds familiar to you, there’s a good reason for it. Ratray is no stranger to the Home Alone realm, as he’s been in previous films. Ratray plays Buzz McCallister in Home Sweet Home Alone, but you’ve also seen him in projects like Little Monsters and Dennis the Menace. The sweet call back to the first films have fans excited about Ratray’s role being reprised and looking forward to what he’s going to bring to this version of the age-old child left home alone story.

Have you watched Home Sweet Home Alone yet? Do you plan on streaming the film this weekend? Let’s talk about it.