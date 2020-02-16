Talks Between Marvel And Robert Downey Jr. To Return To MCU Reportedly On Hold

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to be something of a new dawn for the franchise, with the events of Avengers: Endgame changing the MCU forever. Several veterans dating back to the beginning of Phase One said their goodbyes, but the future seems to be in good hands thanks to an exciting mix of established heroes and several new faces both on the big screen and on Disney Plus.

The two biggest departures were obviously Iron Man and Captain America, who acted as the heart and soul of the MCU. Chris Evans seems happy to draw a line under his tenure as Steve Rogers, although he hasn’t completely ruled out returning via cameo, but there are a lot more questions surrounding Robert Downey Jr.

The 54 year-old is heavily rumored to have a cameo in Black Widow, which does make some kind of narrative sense given that Natasha Romanoff’s solo debut will be a prequel, but beyond that, the actor’s future seems much more unclear. We reported last month that Marvel Studios want him to return at some point down the line, but it seems RDJ’s financial demands were too high, even for the biggest brand in the industry.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Disney were doing an Aladdin sequel way back in July, and also about Marvel’s plans to give She-Hulk a Disney Plus series months before it was officially revealed – Kevin Feige and the rest of the higher-ups currently have no interest in meeting Downey Jr.’s salary demands and have put any talks about a possible return to the MCU on hold for the time being.

While this doesn’t mean that an agreement won’t be reached eventually, what the actor is currently asking for is unreasonable, we’re told, especially with his bargaining power being drastically reduced in the wake of Dolittle bombing spectacularly at the box office. If Downey Jr.’s career continues on a downward trajectory, then it stands to reason that he’d be much more willing to drop his asking price and return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But for now, talks have been tabled until both sides come to an an agreement. However, if the eventual Sherlock Holmes 3 also bombs, then we could be seeing Iron Man back on our screens sooner rather than later. Watch this space for more.