The Kingsman series had its most recent release with The King’s Man in 2021, another film is coming and now, series star Taron Egerton is saying Kingsman 3 will not be out soon and is instead further back in the pipeline as far as production is concerned.

“No, it’s not. That’s not that. Unfortunately, that’s further back in the pipeline. You’ve got to ask Matthew (Vaughn) about that, I’m sure you’ll speak to him before too long, but trying to get information out of that guy is like trying to get blood from a stone.”

The 32-year-old makes the comments about the work in an article published by Collider today concerning his work in Black Bird on Apple TV Plus. In the report, Egerton says people should watch Black Bird or his turn as Elton John in Rocketman if they are watching him for the first time, is interested in directing in the future, and his work in the Tetris biopic for Apple TV Plus about the development of the iconic game coming out at an undetermined date as of this story’s filing is working out well at the moment.

“It’s really fun. Super different tonally to this, but it’s come together really well. I’m really excited about it.”

Egerton has no other projects on deck. His other work in the past has included the play Cock, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Testament of Youth, and the film Eddie the Eagle, in which he played athlete Michael David “Eddie the Eagle” Edwards in 1988.