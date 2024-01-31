‘Tarot’ movie release date, trailer, and more

From witches casting devious spells to ferocious bears fueled up on cocaine to sinister demons haunting an abandoned hospital, the horror genre is chock-full of different topics and sub-genres that keeps gorehounds on their toes and the hair raised on the backs of their necks. And when it comes to the heart-stopping power of Tarot cards, it was only a matter of time until a fearful horror feature was based around the entire concept.

Ironically titled Tarot, the fresh-faced spooky experience is the latest horror craze taking the internet by storm as the entire community prepares for the movie’s arrival. Centering around an “unspeakable evil” that is unleashed after a particular gathering of Tarot readings, it’s certainly no wonder as to why horror fanatics are eager to learn more about the project.

Sure, the entire ordeal could unfold to be nothing more than a silly teen horror flick — although, those do work (we’re looking directly at you, I Know What You Did Last Summer).

When is Tarot scheduled to be released?

At the current time of this writing, Tarot, which was originally labeled with the working title Horrorscope, is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 10, 2024. And while some within the horror community might be disappointed that the horror flick won’t be released during the spooky season, there’s absolutely no reason to believe that the film won’t be a fun experience. In fact, sometimes horror movies released during the spring/summer simply need to happen. And besides, horror knows no season, at the end of the day.

Is there a trailer for Tarot?

For those horror die-hards sitting back and patiently waiting, yes, there is an official trailer for Tarot — which can be viewed above. Based on the trailer alone, horror supporters can surely expect a spine-tingling feature full of sinister supernatural creatures with an obvious vendetta. One thing is for certain: We’ll all be very careful when we use Tarot cards in the future.

Who’s in the cast of Tarot?

Believe it or not, Tarot interestingly features a lineup of up-and-coming talents which are surely familiar faces — including Larsen Thompson (Pearl), Harriet Slater (Pennyworth), Adain Bradley (Wrong Turn), and Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: No Way Home). Directing all these young stars, with many of them having experience in horror films already, will be both Spenser Cohen (Moonfall) and Anna Halberg (Extinction), who also equally wrote the new horror flick.