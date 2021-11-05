Taylor Swift Announces Short Film To Accompany 10-Minute Release Of ‘All Too Well’

Taylor Swift fans, AKA Swifties, have been waiting patiently for the re-release of her album, Red, which comes out on November 12th. The track list has been released, as well as the first single, ‘Wildest Dreams’ (Taylor’s Version). More news came this morning, though, and it was a shock to many.

With a video tweet, Taylor announced a short film to accompany her hit song ‘All Too Well’ which is famously about her ex-boyfriend, Jake Gyllenhaal. While the short film alone is an exciting announcement, the people involved are what was so exciting and surprising. Written and directed by Swift herself, the film will be starring Sadie Sink (Stranger Things and Fear Street) and Dylan O’Brien (Teen Wolf and The Maze Runner Series).

‘All Too Well’ is an emotional song that provides an in-depth look at Taylor’s pain and relationship during the time. We can only imagine what the short film will entail with Taylor’s own vision and memories behind it as well as two phenomenal and beloved actors helming it.

What do you think? Is a short film a good way to kick off the Red re-release? Is this the perfect song and perfect cast? Tell us your thoughts about Taylor’s new endeavor!