Taylor Swift debuts ‘This Love (Taylor’s Version)’ in new trailer for ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty”

Taylor Swift sure loves to spring surprises on her fans with new music announcements. After months of silence following the debut of Red (Taylor’s Version) the American songwriter has hinted that 1989 will be the next album to receive the re-recording treatment.

The new trailer for Amazon’s This Summer I Turned Pretty features a sneak peek into “This Love (Taylor’s Version),” though you won’t have to wait long for the full track. Taylor recently revealed via her Instagram account that the complete version will be out tonight at midnight ET.

Swift has already released Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version). From 1989, Swift has already given fans a re-recorded single from 1989, “Wildest Dreams,” after the song became a TikTok trend. Now, with the arrival of “This Love,” the high-grossing fifth studio album is probably going to be next on the line. Then again, this could be yet another red herring from Taylor, who’s shown an inclination to keep his fans on the edge of their seats, speculating as to what the singer will do next.

Taylor Nation has also put up new merch for 1989 and Speak Now on Swift’s official website, not only reaffirming that a new album re-release is close at hand but also teasing fans about the possibility of Speak Now taking precedence over 1989.

After tiptoeing on the fringes of pop for years, the award-winning songwriter finally completed her transition from country music and took the world by storm in 2014 with 1989, deemed by many critics at the time as a revolution for the genre.

“Ms. Swift is aiming somewhere even higher, a mode of timelessness that few true pop stars even bother aspiring to,” wrote The New York Times in its review, a sentiment echoed by many others.

1989 also went on to become the highest-grossing world tour of 2015, so suffice it to say, if 1989 indeed turns out to be the next album to get re-released, Swifties are in for a treat.