Taylor Swift’s cat is feeling 22 as the singer celebrates his birthday

Taylor Swift is so globally recognized that she never needs an introduction, but who knew that we could one day say the same thing about her cats?

The acclaimed songwriter has had a busy couple of years working on folklore, its sister album evermore, and last but not least, the re-recorded version of Red, which came out last month to praise from industry critics and fans alike. Amid all of these successful debuts, Taylor has also managed to retain an active presence on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and most recently, TikTok.

Recently, the singer dazzled her fans by posting pictures of her star-studded 32nd birthday party. And now, her newest cat Benjamin Button, a Ragdoll kitten named after the character played by Brad Pitt in 2008’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, is receiving the same treatment.

The singer took to Instagram earlier today to cheekily reveal that it’s Benjamin’s 22nd birthday today (in cat years, which basically makes him two years old) by singing her hit song “22.” You can check out her message below:

Taylor Swift originally met Benjamin on the set of her music video for “ME!” in 2019. She reportedly immediately fell in love with the cat and adopted him. Benjamin is Taylor’s third kitten, joining Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson, both of whom are Scottish Fold cats.

What’s next for Benjamin is anyone’s guess, but even barring his appearance in the Lover era, it’s safe to say that he’s already achieved celebrity status among the American singer’s fans.