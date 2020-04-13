T’Challa Will Reportedly Get Married To [SPOILERS] In Black Panther 3

Despite the character’s solo debut becoming the most successful entry in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that wasn’t an Avengers movie, many fans feel that Black Panther was sidelined during the events of Infinity War and Endgame. Wakanda may have been a featured location during the former’s third act, but T’Challa was reduced to a foot-soldier among the ensemble cast, and didn’t appear again until Endgame’s climactic battle.

We won’t be seeing Black Panther again until Phase Five, and even that’s subject to speculation that Marvel could be laying the foundations for Shuri to eventually step up and inherit the mantle as per comic book history, something that Chadwick Boseman reportedly isn’t best pleased about. But now we’ve heard that another story that originated in the pages of Marvel Comics could be set to play a major part in the eventual third Black Panther movie.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us the Guardians of the Galaxy will cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder and that Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow – Storm will be among the first X-Men to be introduced into the MCU, specifically to build to her and T’Challa crossing paths and eventually developing a relationship. This will lead to the two getting married in Black Panther 3, much like they did in 2006 in the pages of Black Panther Vol. 4, and the prospect of domestic bliss will see the king pass on ownership of his costumed alter-ego to Shuri, establishing her as Wakanda’s new protector.

Of course, the vast majority of what happens in the MCU has a basis in comic book history and this would serve as an avenue to introduce one of the newly-acquired Fox characters into the universe as well as giving us an all-superhero wedding, which would be one hell of a party. As always, plans can certainly change as things develop, but for right now at least, this is the arc that the studio is planning to have T’Challa travel down. And while it’s unclear when exactly he’ll first meet Storm, the idea at the moment is to have them eventually marry, at which point Chadwick Boseman’s hero will pass on the Black Panther mantle to Shuri.