T’Challa Will Reportedly Not Be Recast In The MCU At Any Point

The project still hasn’t been officially delayed from the previously announced May 2022 release date, but with production initially scheduled to begin next March before the tragic passing of leading man Chadwick Boseman, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther II is surely facing an inevitable and completely understandable delay.

The cast and crew are still trying to process the devastating loss of an actor who built a reputation as one of the most genuine and compassionate figures in the industry, with countless friends and former collaborators revealing the extent of his generosity in front of and behind the camera. Marvel’s long game has always reportedly been to have Letitia Wright’s Shuri assume the mantle of Black Panther, something that will now presumably happen much sooner than anybody would have wished for.

Stunning New Images For Black Panther Take You On A Journey Through Wakanda 1 of 13

Click to skip























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The actress has refused to be drawn into the speculation as you’d expect, but tipster Mikey Sutton is claiming that not only is Shuri going to become the MCU’s Black Panther, but the driving force of the sequel’s story will see her trying to earn that right and prove herself as a worthy successor to T’Challa.

Sutton goes on to say that Marvel have no intention of recasting T’Challa at any stage, which is an obvious decision given Boseman’s instantly iconic performance that will always endure as a monument to his legacy. Black Panther II is going to be the most emotional entry in the MCU’s history based on the tragic circumstances, but the best way to honor Boseman is to deliver a fitting successor to the beloved original that ascended to legendary status as one of the most important and influential blockbusters of the 21st Century.