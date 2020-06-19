Elijah Wood Signs On For New Ted Bundy Movie

There will never be a shortage of interest in serial killers and murderers. We’ve long been fascinated by some notorious men for some of the unspeakable things they did and the internet is a great tool for deep-diving into the subject. While some are drawn to such cases out of morbid curiosity, perhaps the greater interest comes from a psychological point of view. Why do they do the things that they do? What’s going on inside their heads that trigger that violent impulse?

As I said, the fascination is endless. In fact, just last year, we got three separate movies examining some aspect of the Manson family and we also got two films about Ted Bundy, the documentary series Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes and the feature, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. Ironically, they were both directed by Joe Berlinger.

Now, a third movie about Bundy is on the way, although Berlinger isn’t involved this time around. No Man of God, starring Elijah Wood, will be shown as part of next week’s virtual Cannes market announcement. The pic follows FBI analyst Bill Hagmaier (Wood) and his relationship with Bundy and mostly takes place in an interrogation room, chronicling conversations between Hagmaier and Bundy between 1984 and 1989, culminating in the latter’s execution.

Besides Wood’s involvement, no other casting, including that of Bundy, has been announced. Amber Sealey is directing from a script by Doctor Strange’s C. Robert Cargill and based on the synopsis, it sounds like a cross between the Bundy Tapes docuseries and the excellent Netflix show, Mindhunter. If it’s going to be largely about conversations between two men though, then the casting of Ted Bundy will be pretty crucial.