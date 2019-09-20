Teen Wolf Star Being Eyed To Play John McClane In Disney’s Die Hard Reboot

Before we get into this, let’s make one thing very clear. Without a doubt, Die Hard is one of the best Christmas movies ever. Furthermore, it also still remains as one of the best action blockbusters around and yes, John McClane is a total badass and one of cinema’s most iconic characters.

With that out of the way, we’ll now say that things haven’t exactly been looking great for the franchise lately. While the first four outings in the series are generally well-regarded, 2013’s A Good Day to Die Hard was a bit of a disaster and ever since, we haven’t heard much in the way of concrete news as to where things are headed next. But with Fox now having been acquired by Disney, it looks like the property may be making a bit of a comeback.

We told you not too long ago that the planned prequel McClane had been scrapped and in its place, the Mouse House is going back to the drawing board, hoping to reboot Die Hard for a new generation. From what we understand, the next film will still be a prequel, but it’ll take a different shape than what Fox had been plotting. It’ll still feature a young John McClane, though, and now, we’ve heard of one actor who Disney’s eyeing for the role.

According to sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us the studio was doing an Aladdin sequel and that Ewan McGregor was returning as Obi-Wan – Teen Wolf star Dylan O’Brien is on the Mouse House’s wishlist to star in the next Die Hard movie. No formal offer has been made yet and we’re told there are other actors on the list, too, but O’Brien is definitely someone that they’re interested in.

Of course, it’ll probably be a while before things really begin to take shape for the project as the Disney/Fox deal has only recently closed, but rest assured, the Die Hard franchise is gearing up to make a big return and when it does, it might just be Dylan O’Brien leading the way.