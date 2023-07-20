‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ trailer channels ‘Oppenheimer’ by going nuclear on ‘Barbie’

Whatever becomes of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, whether it’s a shellshocker of a win for the four iconic reptiles or one of their more lackluster outings, one thing that can never be taken away from it is the fact that it knows how to capitalize when it comes to marketing.

Indeed, a delightfully animated TMNT film written by Seth Rogen and featuring the voice of pretty much everyone meant that Mutant Mayhem was already off to a good start with catching the eyes of audiences, but thanks to the movie’s new trailer, there’s no question that whoever’s behind the promo material for Mutant Mayhem needs a raise of the highest caliber.

If you ever thought you were going to get a Barbie-themed Mutant Mayhem trailer in a style that’s not dissimilar to Robot Chicken, stop lying. Perhaps it’s a bit unfair to ride on the back of Greta Gerwig’s summer blockbuster of the year — which also happens to be due in theaters tomorrow — but when it comes to getting your movie into the minds of the public, the rules are few and far between, and we couldn’t be more thankful for that right now.

Mutant Mayhem follows the plight of the beloved band of battle-happy brothers as they grow sick of being hidden away from the human world, and turn to heroism as a means of becoming accepted as members of society. But when their antics end up tangling them with a posse of malicious mutants, their heroism suddenly needs to become a lot more than just for show.

Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon portray Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Raphael, respectively, while the rest of the voice cast is shored up by Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, John Cena, Ice Cube, Ayo Edebiri, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, Paul Rudd, and Maya Rudolph.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem slides into theaters on Aug. 2.