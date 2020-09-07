James Gunn might be busy up until next summer with The Suicide Squad, but after that he’s expected to move onto his other band of comic book misfits. The only reason the filmmaker joined the DCEU was because he’d been fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for offensive tweets from a decade prior, but after the huge backlash that followed the announcement, Disney quickly reversed their decision.

As great as it was to have Gunn officially back in the fold, it only pushed Vol. 3 even further back, and the movie still doesn’t have an official release date and likely won’t get one until the promotional circuit for The Suicide Squad has finished up, meaning that it’ll be 2023 at the very earliest when we see Star-Lord and the gang return to our screens.

Obviously, this means that we have no idea where the story is heading, and Gunn most likely hasn’t had a minute to even think about it lately. However, Tenet star Elizabeth Debicki has admitted that she’d love to return for Vol. 3 in any sort of capacity as Sovereign leader Ayesha, and based on the post-credits scene of the team’s last outing, there’s every chance she’ll get her wish.

“I want to, I want to. I love Ayesha. I actually really, really loved playing her, and I loved making that movie and working with everybody and James, and a really fun job for me. So I hope so. Sometimes I just think about her golden throne and her golden dress, just waiting somewhere in the wings. I would love, even if I just sort of scooch on for a second. I mean, I would love to come back.”

It was pretty much confirmed that Debicki’s Ayesha would serve as the catalyst for giving Adam Warlock his long-rumored debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the 30 year-old actress is the sort of fast-rising star that the studio loves to cast in their projects, meaning that the Sovereign could potentially end up with a much bigger role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 than the comic relief they were reduced to the last time around.