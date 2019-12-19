First Tenet Trailer Teases Another Christopher Nolan Masterpiece

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is sure to be another mind-bending thrill ride from the acclaimed director. At least, if this new trailer is anything to go by. Pitched as “an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage,” the preview holds back on plot – no surprises there – but what we do get is certainly intriguing and has us very eager to see more.

Of course, as one of the most beloved, not to mention most consistent directors in Hollywood, each new effort from The Dark Knight Trilogy filmmaker tends to attract huge amounts of interest and buzz, and Tenet is no different. After all, the $225 million production is shaping up to be another globe-trotting adventure, with filming taking place in several countries, including Estonia, the United Kingdom, India and Italy.

Some of those can be seen in this new footage, too, which offers only the faintest of hints at what might be coming our way, keeping the typical air of mystery that surrounds any new Nolan project in tact while still giving us enough to leave folks wanting more.

And make no mistake about it, it certainly seems like we’re in for quite a treat here. Talking about the film a while back, star Robert Pattinson teased that it’s going to be unreal.

“I got locked in a room to read the script – I don’t have it myself,” the actor said. “I’ve been a little wary of doing big movies for years and years, but there’s just something about Chris Nolan’s stuff. He seems like the only director now who can do what is essentially a very personal, independent movie that has huge scale. I read the script and it’s unreal.”

Tenet is set to hit theaters and dazzle audiences on July 17th, 2020, and you can bet it’ll be one movie that you’re not going to want to miss. No matter what it is that Nolan has planned for us this time around.