‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ star wanted the lead role in ‘Mad Max: Furiosa’

Thanks to a pair of high-profile returns, with Linda Hamilton reprising her role of Sarah Connor for the first time in almost three decades alongside James Cameron’s producing and writing duties, hopes were high that Terminator: Dark Fate could finally revive the flagging sci-fi franchise.

Unfortunately, the sixth installment in the series was a massive box office bomb, losing Paramount a reported $120 million when the dust had settled. That’s shame, because it was definitely superior to Salvation and Genisys, with many reviews pegging it as the best we’d seen since Cameron’s classic Judgement Day.

You know things are bad when the stars of a Terminator project admit that fans have probably lost interest, but Mackenzie Davis acquitted herself well as Grace Harper. Dark Fate may have flopped, but it did at least showcase her action hero credentials in impressive style, even if it didn’t relaunch the property.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress revealed that she was hoping to follow it up with the lead role in George Miller’s Mad Max: Furiosa, before discovering Anya Taylor-Joy had been cast as Charlize Theron’s replacement instead.

“I should protect myself more here, but I would have loved to [play Furiosa]. It’s something I probably mentioned in passing to agents. I was just like, ‘Agh, I would love to do that.’ And then it was obviously cast with Anya Taylor-Joy, who is unbelievable, but I definitely was like, ‘NOOO!!!’. So I would have loved to do it, but there are lots of good roles.”

New Terminator: Dark Fate Images Show Off Schwarzenegger And Hamilton In Action 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Now that we’ve heard it, it’s not difficult to imagine Davis playing a younger version of the Imperator, given what she brought to the table in Dark Fate. Mad Max: Furiosa has already seen Yahya Abdul-Mateen II drop out after it was delayed by a year, but Taylor-Joy remains committed to the apocalyptic epic.