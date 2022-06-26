Terrible ‘Doctor Strange 2’ take gets burnt to a crisp by Sam Raimi defenders

You don’t hire a director like Sam Raimi, hand him a $200 million budget, and expect him to deliver a cookie-cutter blockbuster, which is precisely why fans were so excited for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

It marked the Spider-Man director’s first feature film in almost a decade, and his first time dipping his toes into the superhero sandbox for the first time in 15 years, with Kevin Feige ratcheting up the hype by continually reminding us that he’d asked for a Sam Raimi film, which is exactly what we ended up getting.

Of course, Doctor Strange 2 was far from perfect, and a 74 percent Rotten Tomatoes score is among the lower rung of MCU installments in terms of the overall critical consensus, but almost everyone can agree that it ranks as one of the franchise’s finest on a purely visual level.

Well, except for this one person, who found themselves being roasted to a crisp in the comments and replies after blasting Multiverse of Madness for its unique style.

What in the living hell is this. It's look like a 90's horror film, just the CGI is a bit advanced.

How can Sam Raimi treat this holy marvel movie like his old horror movies in the 90's.Scott Derrickson's movie in 2016 was a work of art.#DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/tJNJVFmFT6 — Kisore (@Kishore26412424) June 24, 2022

"it look's like a 90s horror film"



FUCKING GOOD WE NEED MORE SHIT LIKE THIS — Liquid Frog (@LiquidFrog_) June 25, 2022

You do know this is Dr. Strange, right? Master or the Mystic Arts, knower of things from beyond the human mind, defender of things from the deepest pits of the void?



He’s not a science’y type character like the movies want to try and push, he’s into hardcore magic and shit. — Summertime Lo-Fi Autumn Vibes Shannon☀️🍂 (@Super_Shanko) June 25, 2022

This was fantastic BECUASE it took elements we dont see in marvelous and unused them effectively.



I'm sorry you don't like good things just because they're not the WXACT media style you desire to consume. — Meowdelyn🌻🌻 (@ExecuteOrder6d6) June 26, 2022

Every MCU movie has looked the same but 1 person makes it differently and you lose your mind. — Silent Hill Dude (@SilentHillDude) June 25, 2022

The ratio of quote tweets compared to likes.😭It’s giving this pic.twitter.com/N3uFPUN1sl — The Famous Black Widow (@BlackWidow20217) June 25, 2022

Finally an MCU movie that looks decent and you shit on it. No wonder why they're bland most of the time — 🍋 Nami Izunia 🍋 🍈🍏🍑🥝🍐 (@PrinceArdyn) June 26, 2022

THAT IS A GOOD THING.



Derrickson made one of the most generic movies in the MCU, which apparently is what a lot of y’all want. This is why serious filmmakers don’t take our fanbase seriously. — E Rice (@Lamergier2) June 25, 2022

Obviously, not everyone is obligated to agree with everybody else, but scenes like that are precisely the sort of moments that made Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stand out from the crowd. Plenty of comic book adaptations, including those hailing from Marvel Studios, have regularly been too happy to play it safe at the expense of inventiveness, rules by which Benedict Cumberbatch’s second solo outing most definitely did not abide by.

It might not be the top-tier MCU in the grand scheme of things, but it’s definitely one of the most striking.