A Terrible Horror Comedy Has Been Dominating Netflix This Week

“I’ll pay you to get me out of this movie!”

While 2013’s Scary Movie 5 is widely considered as one of the worst of a very bad bunch of cheap and nasty spoof flicks, it’s surprisingly finding a lot of love on Netflix right now. That’s right, Malcolm D. Lee’s bottom-of-the-barrel-scraping horror comedy has been featured in the streaming giant’s Top 10 for almost all of this week. I’m guessing quality isn’t too high on folks’ agendas at the moment. As long as you’re being entertained though, right? Don’t worry, we won’t judge you here.

Boasting a jaw-droppingly awful Rotten Tomatoes score of 4%, it’s safe to say that critics weren’t overly impressed with the fifth entry in the infamous horror parody franchise. Indeed, the popular review aggregator sums it up best: “Juvenile even by Scary Movie standards, this fifth installment offers stale pop culture gags that generate few laughs.” Yikes!

Starring Charlie Sheen and Lindsay Lohan, who interestingly play themselves in the film, as well as High School Musical‘s Ashley Tisdale and How the Grinch Stole Christmas‘ Molly Shannon, Scary Movie 5 manages to parody a handful of well-liked pics including Paranormal Activity, Mama, Black Swan, Insidious and The Cabin In The Woods.

Thankfully, Scary Movie 5‘s soft box office haul of $78 million was the final nail in the coffin for the critically-derided spoof franchise, and led to the series being put on ice for the foreseeable future. That being said, the influence of the Scary Movie brand cannot be understated. In fact, the original comedy horror franchise did indeed help spawn the creatively bankrupt and criminally unfunny Movie series – see Disaster Movie, Epic Movie, Date Movie, etc. – which are scientifically proven to be the worst films of all time.

But what do you think? Are you happy to see Scary Movie 5 getting some love on Netflix right now? Or do you think it’s one of the worst pics ever made? Sound off in the usual place down below!