‘Terrifier 2’ producer Teases Art the Clown taking over ‘Thankskilling’
A producer of one of this year’s runaway horror hits, Terrifier 2, is promising antagonist Art the Clown may be the most unwelcome Thanksgiving guest of them all this year.
The serial-killing and supernatural clown played by David Howard Thornton in 2016’s Terrifier proved to be a villain with some staying power when the 2022 sequel managed to gross more than $10 million domestically, according to Box Office Mojo. That may not sound like a lot compared to Marvel films, but when you consider the shoe-string crowd-funded budget of $250,000, the grindhouse film has made back the cost of its production many times over, as Variety reported.
Now, producer Jason Leavy is promising even more behind-the-scenes glimpses at the movie should he reach his goal of followers on Twitter.
“Who wants more bts of Terrifier? #Thankskillingwithart. If I get to 1000 followers I’ll give you something cool as a thank you!” Leavy wrote.
As of midday Wednesday, Leavy updated his Twitter account to announce he was already “more than halfway there with 613 followers.”
“You guys are killing it. The bts will be worth it. Let’s keep this train going. #ThanksKillingWithArt #Terrifier2” Leavy wrote.
On Tuesday, Leavy shared a threequel was certainly not out of the question.
“Art will return! But you guys already knew that 🤡 🔪 #ThanksKillingWithArt” Leavy wrote.
The producer also shared some absolutely heart-stopping images of the movie’s props, sets, and even some sneaky cameos.
The Damien Leon-directed Terrifier 2 is now available to stream via Screambox and you can rent it on platforms like Amazon, Vudu, and Apple TV.