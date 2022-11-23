A producer of one of this year’s runaway horror hits, Terrifier 2, is promising antagonist Art the Clown may be the most unwelcome Thanksgiving guest of them all this year.

The serial-killing and supernatural clown played by David Howard Thornton in 2016’s Terrifier proved to be a villain with some staying power when the 2022 sequel managed to gross more than $10 million domestically, according to Box Office Mojo. That may not sound like a lot compared to Marvel films, but when you consider the shoe-string crowd-funded budget of $250,000, the grindhouse film has made back the cost of its production many times over, as Variety reported.

Now, producer Jason Leavy is promising even more behind-the-scenes glimpses at the movie should he reach his goal of followers on Twitter.

“Who wants more bts of Terrifier? #Thankskillingwithart. If I get to 1000 followers I’ll give you something cool as a thank you!” Leavy wrote.

Who wants more bts of Terrifier? #Thankskillingwithart. If I get to 1000 followers I’ll give you something cool as a thank you! — Jason Leavy (@JLeavy83) November 23, 2022

As of midday Wednesday, Leavy updated his Twitter account to announce he was already “more than halfway there with 613 followers.”

“You guys are killing it. The bts will be worth it. Let’s keep this train going. #ThanksKillingWithArt #Terrifier2” Leavy wrote.

We are more than halfway there 613 followers. You guys are killing it. The bts will be worth it. Let’s keep this train going. #ThanksKillingWithArt #Terrifier2 — Jason Leavy (@JLeavy83) November 23, 2022

On Tuesday, Leavy shared a threequel was certainly not out of the question.

“Art will return! But you guys already knew that 🤡 🔪 #ThanksKillingWithArt” Leavy wrote.

Art will return! But you guys already knew that 🤡 🔪 #ThanksKillingWithArt — Jason Leavy (@JLeavy83) November 23, 2022

The producer also shared some absolutely heart-stopping images of the movie’s props, sets, and even some sneaky cameos.

Candy anyone? When I first read the script before pre production. This was my favorite scene. Smiled from ear to ear. #ThanksKillingWithArt pic.twitter.com/1dSQraXce1 — Jason Leavy (@JLeavy83) November 23, 2022

Rising from the crypt another amazing set that took so long to build #ThanksKillingWithArt pic.twitter.com/4IWukzWCtf — Jason Leavy (@JLeavy83) November 23, 2022

Yes we needed to fill the club more so we decided to dress up for the scene you can spot us in the background several times. @damienleone didn’t notice until he was cutting the movie how much we snuck into shots. See if you can spot us. #ThanksKillingWithArt pic.twitter.com/3S5wl0PUyd — Jason Leavy (@JLeavy83) November 23, 2022

This scene was shot entirely in the basement of the house the cast and crew were staying at. Phil Falcone replicated the set from the first film. He crushed it! #ThanksKillingWithArt pic.twitter.com/ECqn9dpIPa — Jason Leavy (@JLeavy83) November 23, 2022

For those who thought the cops were gone. We drove by a bunch of times in the opening shot of the film. #TheCopsWillLiveOn #ThanksKillingWithArt pic.twitter.com/33qTnjU5bz — Jason Leavy (@JLeavy83) November 23, 2022

Yes it was real fire!! We had a ton of experts on the full clown cafe scene that made the scene one to remember. The set took us 7 days to build. And it is one of the craziest sets built in the film #ThanksKillingWithArt pic.twitter.com/6FZSaUSq9C — Jason Leavy (@JLeavy83) November 23, 2022

Art loves cleaning floors so much in that scene. He kept doing it after the cameras stoped rolling. #ThankskillingwithArt pic.twitter.com/F88Yq6wRk5 — Jason Leavy (@JLeavy83) November 23, 2022

The Damien Leon-directed Terrifier 2 is now available to stream via Screambox and you can rent it on platforms like Amazon, Vudu, and Apple TV.