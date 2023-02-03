‘Terrifier’ director says he’s met with acclaimed horror director Sam Raimi for a project

Terrifier’s Damien Leone has given fans a very exciting tease for his future, with him confirming he had met with Sam Raimi for a future project.

Leone’s graphic and confronting Terrifier duology has made a name for itself as a shocking example of modern horror filmmaking. The director’s auteur-like vision for his series harkens back to the 80s heyday of horror, with it very similar to none other than Raimi’s Evil Dead trilogy.

Fans will be pleased to know Leone in indeed in contact with Raimi, as he teased a potential new project coming from the two parties. Leone told Insider about how he met with Raimi’s production company and his plans to work with him on a new original film. The Terrifier directed made sure Raimi knew just how impactful his films were to him, especially Evil Dead II: Dead by Daylight.

“There is an original project I have in development with Ghost House Pictures, which is Sam Raimi’s production company. So if that happens, that would be amazing. I’m really hoping that that could happen before Terrifier 3, or it might happen right after, we’ll see. He’s one of my heroes, obviously. I got to tell him just how much Evil Dead 2 meant to me, and even the blatant homages from part two that are in Terrifier 2. He was just the sweetest, coolest guy for that 45 minutes.”

Ghost House Pictures has a strong track record of producing horror films, with its name attached to 30 Days of Night, The Grudge, Don’t Breathe, and the upcoming Evil Dead Rise. The upcoming Rise does not have Raimi has director, but still sees him attached as executive producer.

Evil Dead Rise will release in cinemas April 21, 2023.