‘Terrifier’ poster boy Art The Clown celebrates another successful slasher by closing the Nasdaq on Halloween

Art the Clown is quickly becoming one of horror’s most iconic figures. With three movies under his belt and the latest being such a big success, the Terrifier character will be emerging into the streets of New York to make an appearance at Time Square on Halloween.

Recommended Videos

On Oct. 31, Art the Clown will be the one to ring the bell announcing that the Nasdaq is closed for the day. This rare real-life appearance was announced in a statement from Cineverse, the distributor for Terrifier, which also happens to be a Nasdaq-listed company.

The Terrifier appearance comes just weeks after the third film in the franchise debuted in theaters proving that it had the best clown of the month by knocking Joker 2 out of the top box office spot. This was the biggest film in the series so far, and it has received extremely positive reviews from critics and fans alike.

Image via Cineverse

To celebrate its success there will be other executives and guests joining Art the Clown to ring the bell in Times Square on Halloween. The company celebrated its success in a statement about the occasion shared via Forbes.

“Art the Clown and Terrifier 3 took on The Joker at the box office and won, and now are taking on the street,” Cineverse Chief Legal Officer Gary Loffredo said in a statement. “As our company marks one of the most exciting phases since it began being listed on Nasdaq nearly two decades ago, it’s only fitting that on Halloween we are joined by the iconic character, from our number one movie, to ring the closing bell.”

As far as successes go, Terrifier 3 is without doubt one of them. The movie cost just $2 million to make and earned more than $51 million globally, with $45 million coming from fans in the United States alone. That, paired with an incredible 77 percent Rotten Tomatoes score (which is uncharacteristically high for a horror movie) suggests this franchise is only going to get bigger in the coming years. If we know anything about the franchise, it’ll only get scarier, too.

Image via Dark Age Cinema

For those who aren’t familiar with Terrifier and the horror mainstay that is Art the Clown, you can stream the first two movies in the franchise today. Both of these are available on Prime Video or to rent on Apple TV, but if you want to complete the trilogy you’ll need to head out to theaters. Bring your clown-loving friends along for an ultimate spooky season delight.

Terrifier 3 is still showing in many cinemas around the globe, so if you’re looking for something spooky to scare you this Halloween check your local cinema and book your appointment with Art the Clown. Enter at your own risk.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy