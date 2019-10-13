Tessa Thompson Pitches An MCU Musical With Captain Marvel

From sci-fis and fantasy films, to comedies and spy thrillers, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has already touched upon quite a few genres, and with upcoming projects like the horror-tinged Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on the schedule, it looks like the superhero franchise will continue to try new things in the coming years.

With that in mind, perhaps it’s not completely absurd to think that there may some day be an MCU movie musical, especially now that Captain Marvel star Brie Larson and Valkyrie actress Tessa Thompson have put the idea in people’s heads.

The two actresses spoke at a recent ACE Comic Con panel, where Thompson offhandedly brought up the idea of an MCU musical. At this point, ComicBook.com reports that Larson’s face lit up, before she and Thompson jointly coined the term “MCUsical.” After that, Thompson decided that something had to be done to make this film happen:

“Someone call Kevin Feige. I just came up with that right now. That’s a brilliant idea. There’s a lot of people with musical talents. Tom Holland can do flips and splits and stuff. Okay, I’m going to pitch that, you have Kevin’s number right? I only have his email, I’m gonna work on that.”

Only time will tell if this idea will ever build up enough momentum for Marvel Studios to start taking it seriously, but in the meantime, it’s believed that plans are already in place for both Thompson and Larson to reprise their respective MCU roles in the next few years.

In the case of Valkyrie, though it’s unclear when and where she might show up next, the recent Avengers: Endgame cemented the heroine’s place as an important figure in the Marvel franchise. At the very least, there’s a very good chance that she’ll return in Thor: Love and Thunder, which is scheduled to hit theaters on November 5th, 2021

As for Larson, a release date for her inevitable solo sequel has yet to be announced, but at this rate, it’s more than likely that Captain Marvel 2 will be one of the earlier entries in the MCU’s Phase 5.