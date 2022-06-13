Tessa Thompson teases the Valkyrie/Jane dynamic in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

We’re less than a month away from the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, with tickets on sale now. That gives us all just a few weeks to answer an all-important question about the movie, namely which characters you’re shipping. And if you’re hoping for a bit of steam between Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie and Natalie Portman’s Thor, well, Thompson is here to let you know what you can expect.

Thompson’s Valkyrie is the last surviving member of a group of female Asgardian warriors, so it wouldn’t come as a surprise that she sees something she likes in Jane Foster, once Thor’s main squeeze and, in this film, the new wielder of Mjolnir as the Mighty Thor. As fellow warriors, the pair has a lot in common, but according to Thompson, the pair’s relationship stems less from a physical attraction and more from mutual admiration ⏤ and a shared love of teasing the heck out of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor.

The cast of the movie recently sat down with Fandango All Access, where Thomson explained the pair’s dynamic.

“You know, I think first and foremost, Valkyrie is someone who’s deeply steeped in her love of sisterhood, you know, and missing that and longing for that. And so having Jane in the universe I think is lovely because she kind of has access to that thing again of having a sister and then, I think also it’s, you know, it’s delicious, that she is another version of Thor. I think a big love that Valkyrie has is taking the piss out of her dear friend. And so there was like another opportunity to do that in a way with seeing his counterpart.”

Will the relationship deepen into anything more? Fans only have to wait a few more weeks to find out, as Thor: Love and Thunder flies into theaters July 7.