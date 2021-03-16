New Texas Chainsaw Massacre Is A Direct Sequel, Features Old Man Leatherface

We haven’t seen the last of ol’ Leatherface, it seems. And that can only be a good thing.

Thanks to Legendary inking a deal last year, a new feature-length outing in the The Texas Chainsaw Massacre series is now in production. And we couldn’t be more excited to lay eyes on it.

With a script from Chris Thomas Devlin, and Bad Hombre’s Fede Alvarez and Rodolfo Sayagues producing, it’s been promised that this upcoming take on the iconic horror franchise will deliver “exactly what the fans want.” But it’ll also be a bit of a departure from what we’re used to as it’ll feature a much older version of the aforementioned chainsaw wielding maniac.

At least, that’s according to Bloody Disgusting. Speaking to Alvarez, they received confirmation that this film is indeed a “direct sequel” to the original and will bring us “old man Leatherface.” The producer went on to explain:

“Everything is classic, old school gags. A lot of the approach that we had with Evil Dead – never VFX, to do everything on camera. It’s a very old school approach to filmmaking. Vintage lenses… it’s very similar to the original film.”

As far as casting goes, the likes of Elsie Fisher, Sarah Yarkin, Jacob Latimore and Moe Dunford will feature and though it’s too soon to say just yet how things will turn out, it’s certainly a smart move positioning this as a direct sequel to the film that started it all. Especially as that approached worked so well with 2018’s Halloween.

Granted, the Texas Chainsaw Massacre series hasn’t exactly been on a hot streak as of late, with many of the recent efforts being complete duds, but Alvarez is a strong horror talent and he’s certainly saying all the right things about the project. With any luck, then, he’ll be able to deliver and bring Leatherface roaring back to his former glory.