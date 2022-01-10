Original final girl from ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ returns in photo

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre series is channeling Halloween‘s 2018 installment with its next release, and this has become even more apparent with a new promotional photo teasing the original survivor’s return next month.

As part of marketing for Texas Chainsaw Massacre (they are doing the Facebook trend of dropping the “the”, apparently) USA Today published a series of stills from upcoming a string of 2022’s hottest titles. There were some from The Batman, others from Brazen, and a shot showing the Sally Hardesty fans have known and loved for years examining a photograph.

YANA BLAJEVA/LEGENDARY/NETFLIX

It should be noted this is not the original actress to have played the character. Marilyn Burns passed away in 2014, and as a result, Olwen Fouéré is taking over in a story which sees Leatherface return to killing after decades in hiding.

The movie drops on Netflix in February, and while previous attempts to restart the series in 2013 and 2017 fell flat, there’s always a chance this could work. At the very least, we hope fans will give this new performer a chance and see what she can do.

What do you think of Sally Hardesty once again appearing in a movie in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise? Do you think this series can recapture its former glory? Is it doomed to fail? Let us know in the comments section below.