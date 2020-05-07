Texas Chainsaw Massacre Reboot To Feature A 60 Year Old Leatherface

We haven’t seen the last of Leatherface, it seems. Not even close.

Yes, as you surely know by now, Legendary inked a deal earlier this year that will see Ryan and Andy Tohill get behind the camera for a full-fledged reboot of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. And we couldn’t be more excited about it.

With a script by Chris Thomas Devlin, and Bad Hombre’s Fede Alvarez and Rodolfo Sayagues on producing duties, we’ve been promised that this fresh take on the iconic horror franchise will bring us “exactly what the fans want,” as the Tohill siblings head back to ground zero of Leatherface and his cannibalistic family. But it’ll also be a bit of a departure from what’s come before thanks to the fact that, among other things, it’ll feature a 60 year old version of the aforementioned chainsaw wielding maniac.

According to The Illuminerdi, the project will bring us a Leatherface who’s getting up there in age, as he’s said to be 60 at the time the story takes place. Furthermore, he’s characterized as “having a big build. He is not a bodybuilder, and may even be slightly obese. He also wears church clothes that are too tightly fitted.”

But that’s not all, as the role is also apparently a non-speaking one, with the character primarily expressing himself with “guttural noises that range from a howling belly laugh to a pig-like squeal.” Color us intrigued.

Unfortunately, there’s no casting news to report on just yet – for Leatherface or any of the other parts, for that matter – but with things beginning to heat up now, we imagine it’s just a matter of time before we find out who’ll be getting in front of the camera for this next stab at The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. And we can only hope that it turns out a lot better than the franchises’s past few efforts.