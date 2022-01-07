ThanksBatfleck trends as Ben Affleck prepares to bow out as Batman

Ever since Ben Affleck ended his self-imposed retirement as the DCEU’s Batman to suit up for both Zack Snyder’s Justice League reshoots and The Flash, we’ve been inundated with rumor and speculation about where he could potentially show up next.

In fact, if we had a penny for every time we’d heard the two-time Academy Award winner linked with either a solo movie of some description, an HBO Max series, or a cameo appearance on the big and/or small screens, we’d have more than enough money to back a dump truck full of cash up to his house, and there’d still be enough left over for us to fund the damn thing ourselves.

However, Affleck isn’t interested. In a recent interview, the actor, producer, writer, and director basically confirmed he’s done with the role (for a second time, but for real) once The Flash releases in November of this year. In an instant, #ThanksBatfleck was trending worldwide.

I've already said good bye to batfleck 3 times already, Ben is Batman whenever Ben feels like it. For now he isn't, for now…



In any case #ThanksBatfleck pic.twitter.com/8h0gDVcKyj — Grayson (@KnightFleck) January 7, 2022

I’m glad Affleck is getting to finish his time as Batman on his own terms. Thanks Ben. For everything. You’re my favorite live action Batman. #ThanksBatfleck pic.twitter.com/ocMavaFxfS — Adam Stabelli (@GothamAdam) January 7, 2022

Affleck grew on me over time as Batman. Now, he's my fave. #ThanksBatfleck https://t.co/Uri29dnAVU — Joshua Tan (@jtan356) January 7, 2022

Thankful that it happen, sad that it has to end. You’ll always be my Batman #ThanksBatfleck pic.twitter.com/guE5cpnue4 — Jalen M. (@waterboy4hire) January 7, 2022

Goodbye Batfleck, my fav live action Batman to date. It's a shame we never got his solo film or the completion of his arc in ZSJL 2 and 3. Maybe one day we may see him again. #ThanksBatfleck pic.twitter.com/FS1CBjxNa2 — Julian Tesolin #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@TesolinJulian) January 7, 2022

Thanks for everything Ben! You honored the character by delivering all the best and making me the best version of the character and founded the Justice League! #RestoreTheSnyderVerse #BatmanBenAffleck#ThanksBatfleck https://t.co/oJo4PF5Gje — Lucas Francisco #RestoreTheSnyderverse (@LucasFr145) January 7, 2022

Much like Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, Affleck’s version of the iconic superhero he played deserved to be surrounded by much better movies than he ended up being a part of. Of course, much like the former’s comeback in No Way Home, it was the latter heading back into action for the Snyder Cut that got the rumor mill turning in the first place.