#ThanksBatfleck trends as Ben Affleck prepares to bow out as Batman
Ever since Ben Affleck ended his self-imposed retirement as the DCEU’s Batman to suit up for both Zack Snyder’s Justice League reshoots and The Flash, we’ve been inundated with rumor and speculation about where he could potentially show up next.
In fact, if we had a penny for every time we’d heard the two-time Academy Award winner linked with either a solo movie of some description, an HBO Max series, or a cameo appearance on the big and/or small screens, we’d have more than enough money to back a dump truck full of cash up to his house, and there’d still be enough left over for us to fund the damn thing ourselves.
However, Affleck isn’t interested. In a recent interview, the actor, producer, writer, and director basically confirmed he’s done with the role (for a second time, but for real) once The Flash releases in November of this year. In an instant, #ThanksBatfleck was trending worldwide.
Much like Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, Affleck’s version of the iconic superhero he played deserved to be surrounded by much better movies than he ended up being a part of. Of course, much like the former’s comeback in No Way Home, it was the latter heading back into action for the Snyder Cut that got the rumor mill turning in the first place.