That huge ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ cameo was kept secret from even the star’s family

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had plenty of surprises and twists during its long two-and-a-half-hour run time, however, one of the biggest was a cameo that takes place right before the film’s third act.

If you haven’t yet seen the film we suggest you check it out before reading on as this article will be going into spoilers regarding this appearance.

During Shuri’s time in the Astral Plane, she was met by someone who died in the first Black Panther movie, Killmonger. This appearance from Michael B. Jordan’s villain might have been short, however, it had big ramifications for the story going forward.

Speaking to ExtraTV, Jordan broke down the secrecy behind this appearance revealing that not even his family knew about the role prior to the film’s release.

“I had to lie to my family. I had to lie to everybody out here, I had to just keep it under wraps. You know, when you deal with Marvel and stuff like that you know the routine, so you just gotta deny deny deny, deny until the end of it.”

This shouldn’t come as any real shock since we’ve all heard about the lengths Marvel has gone in the past to keep its secrets. Outside of a few rare cases, cameo appearances like Jordan’s in Wakanda Forever tend to remain secret up until launch.

With the multiverse in full swing inside the MCU, perhaps we could see more of Killmonger in the future, but for now, this cameo is the closest fans have got to a return.