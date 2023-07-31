The 10 best disaster movies of the 2000s

Music fans frequently discuss how good songs were in the early 2000s. And there is some truth to that. However, that was not the only thing that stood out about the decade. Honestly, I don’t know which would win if I had to choose between 2000s music and disaster movies. Even if you think the 2000s were fantastic just for music, you must acknowledge that the jaw-dropping visuals of widespread destruction in some of the decade’s best films were brilliant. The musical scores for the films, such as The Day After Tomorrow, were equally fantastic, so there’s that.

In truth, the disaster film genre expanded in exciting and creative ways during the twenty-first century’s first decade, as directors experimented with new story structures, special effects technologies, and themes. From apocalyptic virus outbreaks and rogue waves to invasions from extraterrestrial beings and catastrophic climate change, the 2000s provided audiences with various disasters and their effects on human lives and communities. So, let’s don our survival gear and revisit the top 10 disaster movies of the 2000s.

10. The Mist (2007)

The Mist is a terrifying thriller directed by Frank Darabont (of The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile) based on Stephen King’s novel. It follows the inhabitants of a small Maine village as they struggle to cope with the abrupt appearance of a mysterious mist. Thomas Jane’s character, David Drayton, and his young son are among the town’s residents trapped in a grocery shop because of the bizarre and deadly creatures outside.

The study of human nature under duress sets The Mist apart. The picture examines not only the external horrors lying in the mist, but also the psychological horrors within the store, as panic and anxiety rise and people turn on each other. The film’s gloomy, haunting atmosphere, terrifyingly memorable creatures, and shocking ending have sparked debate among moviegoers since its premiere.

9. Contagion (2011)

Contagion is a chillingly prescient film depicting the spread of a lethal epidemic and the frantic efforts of health agencies and scientists to contain it. Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the film presents a multi-narrative drama that depicts a realistic global health crisis. In addition to Matt Damon and Kate Winslet, the film also stars Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Laurence Fishburne. From a father trying to shield his daughter to public health authorities fighting the outbreak and a journalist searching for conspiracy theories, these people all have unique insights into the pandemic.

The film is notable for its meticulous scientific correctness in presenting the methods used by epidemiologists to track and contain a new virus. The movie also highlights the political and societal repercussions of a pandemic, such as public panic, the proliferation of false information, and the urgent need for a vaccine. Contagion is a thrilling drama thanks to Soderbergh’s expert storytelling, intense realism, and the actors’ grounded performances. In the wake of the real-world COVID-19 outbreak, the film’s themes of civic responsibility, public health, and worldwide connectedness have generated a lot of conversation.

8. The Perfect Storm (2000)

Director Wolfgang Petersen’s The Perfect Storm is an exciting disaster drama based on Sebastian Junger’s non-fiction book of the same name, published in 1997. The plot follows the commercial fishing trawler Andrea Gail and its crew trying to survive a catastrophic storm in the Atlantic Ocean. Starring George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg, Diane Lane, and John C. Reilly, the film is a terrifying tale of man versus nature. Captain Billy Tyne, played by Clooney, is an experienced fisherman anxious to end his run of bad luck.

In contrast, Bobby Shatford, played by Wahlberg, is a young crew member with a romantic storyline on land. The film is well known for its violent, cutting-edge CGI storm sequences, which portray the overwhelming strength and magnitude of what the crew calls The Perfect Storm. Aside from the excellent spectacular effects, the film takes the time to flesh out its characters, providing a human element to the deadly situation at sea. The picture leaves the audience contemplating nature’s great force, the frailty of human life, and the bravery of those who venture out to sea despite the dangers.

7. I Am Legend (2007)

Francis Lawrence’s I Am Legend, adapted from Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel of the same name, is a post-apocalyptic film. Although this isn’t the first movie based on the Matheson novel, thanks in large part to Will Smith’s portrayal, it’s probably the most well-known. Smith portrays Dr. Robert Neville, a virologist who finds himself alone in New York City — and, maybe, the globe — after a cancer-curing virus developed by humans destroys humanity. The infection also turns many remaining humans into nocturnal mutants known as “Darkseekers,” leaving Neville fighting for his life daily.

With a bleak New York City as its backdrop, I Am Legend examines themes of isolation, survival, and the burden of being humanity’s final hope. Smith gives a stunning performance as the film’s protagonist, who struggles with loneliness and needs to find a solution. Neville’s sole company in the abandoned city is a German Shepherd named Sam. Their relationship adds an emotional dimension to the story, boosting the film’s investigation of human (and non-human) connection in the face of the world’s end.

6. Poseidon (2006)

The 2006 catastrophe thriller Poseidon combines an exciting story of survival with breathtaking special effects. Based on the 1972 classic The Poseidon Adventure, Poseidon is a modern retelling directed by Wolfgang Petersen, who is adept at building tension on the high seas (think: The Perfect Storm). The action occurs on New Year’s Eve aboard Poseidon, a luxury ocean liner.

A big rogue wave capsizing the ship and turning it upside down abruptly ends the celebration. A handful of survivors, including professional gambler Dylan Johns (Josh Lucas) and ex-firefighter Robert Ramsey (Kurt Russell), must navigate the ship’s perilous, now-upside-down interior as the vessel sinks. Poseidon‘s spectacular set pieces and visual effects help create a genuinely horrific catastrophic scenario. The film also reveals the varied abilities and flaws of the survivors.

5. 28 Days Later (2002)

A scary post-apocalyptic horror film that revolutionized the zombie subgenre, 28 Days Later was directed by Danny Boyle. The plot, which unfolds with the speed of a thriller and the depth of a drama, begins with the escape of a highly contagious virus from a research facility. The virus, which causes affected people to explode into fits of wrath, wipes off most of the population of the United Kingdom in just two weeks.

After waking up from a coma, Jim, a bicycle courier played by a fresh-faced young Cillian Murphy, discovers an eerily deserted London and bands together with a tiny number of other survivors. 28 Days Later stands out for its unusual perspective on zombies: the “infected” in 28 Days Later are shockingly swift and aggressive monsters rather than the slow, shambling creatures common in films. The film uses this twist to produce incredibly suspenseful and horrifying situations that have become iconic.

4. War of the Worlds (2005)

Steven Spielberg’s War of the Worlds is an exciting, epic disaster picture that provides a fresh twist on the classic extraterrestrial invasion story as told in H.G. Wells’ novel of the same name, published in 1898. New Jersey dockworker Ray Ferrier (Tom Cruise) is suddenly thrust into the role of parent to his estranged children, Rachel (Dakota Fanning) and Robbie (Justin Chatwin), as a fleet of alien tripods emerges from beneath the planet and begins wreaking havoc. A terrifying ordeal of survival begins as Ray races against time to secure his family’s safety and keep them from harm.

In War of the Worlds, Spielberg demonstrates his flair for spectacle with a series of impressively choreographed scenarios of alien destruction and human despair, which for some viewers and critics deftly evoked post-911 existential uncertainty. Massive alien tripods, eerie foghorn noises, and gripping visuals of widespread panic do an excellent job of conveying the scope and terror of the invasion. However, Spielberg’s picture is, at its core, about a guy who must do all it takes to protect his family in a society gone mad. Cruise gives a powerful performance as a regular guy thrown into unusual circumstances, while young Fanning shines as a frightened kid trying to make sense of the world around her.

3. 2012 (2009)

The Roland Emmerich disaster movie 2012 is a visual extravaganza that takes viewers on an exciting, high-stakes journey against a global calamity. Emmerich, who has a history of making large-scale disaster films like Independence Day and The Day After Tomorrow, pulls no punches in this depiction of the world’s end based on the Mayan calendar prediction. The film follows Jackson Curtis (John Cusack), a failed novelist and limousine driver who tries to protect his family from a sequence of tragedies brought on by the Earth’s core unraveling.

Using cutting-edge CGI and displaying Emmerich’s talent for generating breathtaking devastation, 2012 offers one aesthetically beautiful disaster sequence after another. The performances from Chiwetel Ejiofor, Thandie Newton, Danny Glover, and Woody Harrelson, among others, elevate the film’s tense plot to new heights. Ejiofor’s performance as the sincere scientist Adrian Helmsley stands out, adding weight to the coming calamity.

2. Cloverfield (2008)

Cloverfield, directed by Matt Reeves and produced by J.J. Abrams, stands out for its fresh take on the genre and its original storytelling. The film depicts a terrible beast attacking New York City using a found-footage approach. It opens with Rob’s (Michael Stahl-David) farewell party, which is rudely interrupted when a mysterious creature begins causing devastation to the city. Rob’s friend Hud (T.J. Miller) operates a camcorder to record the mayhem and confusion as they try to stay alive and save Rob’s girlfriend, Beth (Odette Yustman).

To its benefit, Cloverfield works within the constraints of the found-footage style. The handheld camerawork gives the film a gritty, realistic look, and the restricted point of view heightens the tension and mystery. Only the characters’ points of view are presented to us, promoting a sense of anxiety and uncertainty. The actual appearance of the monster is obscured, adding to the mystery and dread.

1. The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

Directed by Roland Emmerich, known for his epic-scale depictions of global catastrophes, The Day After Tomorrow is a visually striking disaster picture. The film depicts a thought-provoking scenario of a planet facing catastrophic climate change, resulting in a new ice age, albeit factually exaggerated. Climate scientist Jack Hall (Dennis Quaid) warns that a cataclysmic climatic shift is on the horizon, but no one listens to him.

When the disaster strikes, bringing superstorms, tornadoes, tsunamis, and a colossal snowstorm, Hall must embark on a dangerous journey to rescue his son, Sam (Jake Gyllenhaal), trapped in a frozen New York City. The transformation of North America into an icy wasteland is horrifying and fascinating, painting a haunting picture of a planet in the throes of ecological collapse.