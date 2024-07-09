The 10 best horror movies to watch during Summerween

Without a doubt, the summer months are some of the most joyful of the entire year — especially for Halloween die-hards, who celebrate the scorching heat by adhering to a bone-chilling movie marathon for Summerween.

For those who aren’t already aware, the concept of Summerween was initially introduced in Gravity Falls, and revolved around the town in the series adoring Halloween so much that the community celebrated the event twice a year. And despite occurring on the 22nd of June, Summerween can certainly be celebrated all throughout the summer months.

If you’re like me, then you know how difficult it is to sit back and patiently wait for the crisp Fall breeze to roll in followed by the unveiling of pumpkin spice-flavored everything. Of course, patience is certainly a virtue, so it’s only natural that Halloween fanatics are constantly sitting on their hands and waiting for the eye-catching festivities to arrive — including bonfires, apple picking, haunted houses, and pumpkin carving.

Aside from those fun-filled activities, however, a perfect collection of horror movies is the best way to celebrate Summerween, so let’s dive in and reveal which spooky projects fit the vibes the best.

It (2017)

Based on Stephen King’s monumental novel, the narrative of It is exactly the kind of horror movie to watch during Summerween — especially with the “Losers Club” battling Pennywise and being targeted by the vicious entity during summer vacation. Truth be told, either the 2017 picture or the iconic ‘90s miniseries is perfect for this list, so we’ll happily leave that decision up to the reader.

Wrong Turn (2003)

This choice might be a bit strange to some critical horror fans, although the general consensus is that the 2003 project is easily one of the most underrated movies within the spooky catalog. Centering around a group of people stalked and targeted by a family of cannibals in the backwoods of West Virginia, it makes perfect sense as to why we would want to place this movie on the list. So in terms of all films mentioned in regards to scare factor, one could argue that Wrong Turn is undoubtedly one of the creepiest.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

As one of the most unforgettable slasher extravaganzas of all time, it makes perfect sense to place IKWYDLS on this list. Focusing on a hook-wielding killer who targets a group of young friends, the horror project also incorporates a variety of summer activities — including a 4th of July parade and the friends initially hoping to spend time together at the beach. As a result, it simply wouldn’t be Summerween without The Fisherman making our skin crawl.

Midsommar (2019)

From the brilliant mind of Ari Aster comes one of the most mind-numbing horror movies to release over the last decade. Centering around a group of college students who join their friend in Sweden for a midsummer festival, the scares and surprises only unfold from there. Not only is the movie a fearful treat, but its initial release in the summer of 2019 makes it a divine selection for this list. Of course, it also makes us extremely cautious to ever attend a midsummer festival.

Jeepers Creepers (2001)

In regards to horror films that are absolutely bone-chilling, the majority of the spooky community would certainly nominate Jeepers Creepers as one of the creepiest projects ever. And while the 2001 flick might not harbor familiar summer festivities and give off that summer vibe, its fear factor, head-twisting villain, and standout performances definitely make it worthy of a watch during a specific Summerween marathon.

Jaws (1975)

Without a doubt, Jaws remains one of the most iconic horror movies ever crafted — but with Steven Spielberg in the director’s chair, that isn’t surprising in the slightest. Despite its relatively campy nature and over-the-top moments, it’s not hard to understand why the movie is still considered one of the best horror projects ever crafted, and typically ends up on most movie watchlists — especially fitting for an event such as Summerween. Just be sure not to watch the movie while you’re in your swimming pool, or you might be a little nervous.

Fear Street Part Three: 1966 (2021)

Truth be told, the entire Fear Street franchise is chock-full of fantastic scares and an eerie narrative, so it certainly makes it hard to simply choose just one for this list. In terms of the scariest entry in the series and the most fitting for Summerween, we’d definitely have to choose the third and final chapter as the best. 1966 faithfully wraps up all plot points and delivers an unforgettable horror experience, making it one of the best options for horror fans for the magical Summerween event.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

Upon release of Tobe Hooper’s masterpiece, the original Massacre movie became an instant classic and eventually built a strong cult following — especially due to the inclusion of Leatherface; one of the genre’s most memorable villains. So when the clocks turn and the time comes for a suitable spooky movie that provides plenty of endless scares, there’s absolutely no denying that this 1974 horror staple is one of the best selections to go along with some delectable popcorn and candy.

Sleepaway Camp (1983)

Landing at the second spot in this list, the 1983 megahit is easily one of the best horror movies to adhere to during a Summerween celebration. From its engaging themes, jaw-dropping twist ending, and summertime atmosphere, it’s simple to comprehend why most horror fanatics completely adore the ‘80s picture. A few friends at your Summerween party might shield their eyes and jump a few feet in the air, but that’s all a part of the fun-filled experience.

Friday the 13th (1980)

Last but not least, this list would feel entirely criminal if we didn’t round it all out with one of the most monumental slashers in horror history — Friday the 13th. Despite the iconic horror project eventually spawning a franchise of colorful sequels, the OG masterpiece still remains one of the best horror flicks to watch during the summer months — if not for the simple fact that its premise and location revolves around a summer camp. It’s the best spooky movie to watch during Summerween, so we recommend it closes out the marathon.

